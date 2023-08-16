10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
David Pollack, LB (2005)
Now we jump 17 years to two players who had outstanding 2005 seasons but were otherwise not heard from again, at least on the field. David Pollack was a rookie linebacker drafted out of the University of Georgia.
He was a reserve until the sixth game of the 2005 season and he missed two games due to a sprain. Even missing those games he still finished second on the team in sacks with four and a half. He had a total of 28 tackles with 22 of those being solo.
Pollack was lighting the world on fire but he was firmly planting himself as a mainstay starter for this black-and-orange defense. But early in the 2006 season, Pollack suffered a horrendous injury, a broken sixth vertebrae.
Pollack missed the rest of the 2006 season and all of the 2007 season. After telling Marvin Lewis he was uncomfortable returning, he retired in 2008. He found a good gig as an analyst on ESPN’s College Game Day but was unfortunately part of their recent layoffs.