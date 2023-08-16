10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
Odell Thurman, LB (2005)
With back-to-back picks in the 2005 NFL Draft, Cincinnati drafted one-hit wonders. In the first round, they took David Pollack whose career was cut short due to injury, as we just discussed. With their second-round pick, they drafted Odell Thurman, giving two linebackers to defensive-minded Marvin Lewis.
Odell Thurman started making plays from the onset. He was so good he was a candidate for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year though he lost to Shawne Merriman. Thurman had one and a half sacks, but he also snatched five interceptions and five force fumbles, and one touchdown.
Unlike the others on this list, Thurman became a one-hit wonder because of off-the-field issues. He was suspended for the first four games of the 2006 season for a violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The suspension was extended to the end of the season because he was arrested for drunk driving.
Marvin Lewis had him clean his locker out. He gave him the chance to return if he was reinstated. However, Thurman was involved in an assault with two men in June of 2007. The charges were dropped due to lack of evidence.
In 2007 he asked for reinstatement and then in 2008, he was indicted for breaking a man’s jaw at the waterpark. It’s a sad thing to see, but some people can’t get out of their own way.