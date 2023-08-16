10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
Jordan Shipley, WR (2010)
Jordan Shipley is one of those players that don’t come to mind when you think about who had one “great” season but as a rookie, Shipley put up promising numbers that led fans and coaches to think they had a solid starter for the future. For a rookie receiver not drafted in the first or second round, those are pretty decent numbers.
He had 600 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns in his rookie season including one game where he posted 131 yards and a 64-yard touchdown catch. However, and stop me if you’ve heard this before, but in his sophomore season during the second game, he tore his MCL.
He never really recovered from the injury and the Bengals released him in 2012. He attempted two stints with the Bucs and the Jags but was never the same player. Jordan retired from football in 2014.