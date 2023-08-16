10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
Jerome Simpson, WR (2011)
Unlike the others on this list, Jerome Simpson’s one-hit season was not his rookie year. Simpson was entering his fourth season in the black and orange in 2011. His role expanded in 2010 after two seasons with only one game played between them.
He totaled 277 yards in the 2010 season and made his first career start in Week 16. He had a breakout game with 12 catches, 124 yards, and two touchdowns. The next season he became a full-time starter. In his one-year wonder season, Simpson had 725 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
One incredible play that Simpson had was while running to the end zone, he front flips over a Cardinals defender into the end zone. It is a highlight that is still shown today and made the world say who is this guy? He signed with the Vikings the next season but never had the same success.
At the beginning of the 2011 season, police investigated a package of marijuana that was delivered to his house. In 2012 he was indicted for trafficking more than eight ounces of weed. He was sentenced to five days in jail.