10 greatest Bengals one-hit wonder seasons in franchise history
By Eric Bruns
Jeremy Hill, RB (2014)
Calling Jeremy Hill a one-hit-wonder might be a stretch. It’s like that one band who is considered a “one-hit” wonder but they still had some good songs. Hill’s rookie season was something to marvel at, as he ran for 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hill also had 215 receiving yards posing him as a duel threat running back. He could run defenders over and catch passes out of the backfield. He looked like a complete back who could play for eight or nine seasons with the Bengals.
However after his rookie season, the yards dropped off, but the touchdowns were still there. He averaged 20 rushing touchdowns in the next two seasons because he was the Bengals' goal-line back. In 2017, Cincy drafted Joe Mixon and that led to Hill being utilized less.
Hill was overshadowed by the electric new talent, add to that an ankle injury and being placed on injured reserve in November of the season. That was all she wrote for Hill’s time in Cincy. It goes to show how quickly things can change in the league.