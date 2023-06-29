10 players who have appeared in the most games with the Bengals
By Eric Bruns
The Cincinnati Bengals have been fortunate to have a lot of loyal and dedicated players. Let's take a look at the 10 players who have appeared in the most games for the franchise.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
10. Bruce Kozerski – 172 Games
Bruce Kozerski is possibly the least well-known player that will appear on this list. Kozerski went to Holy Cross and was drafted in the ninth round with the 231st overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft by Cincinnati. He played for a total of 12 seasons.
During his tenure in the orange and black, he was an alternate to the Pro Bowl in 1988, 89, and 1990. He also earned the nickname “Mr. Versatile” for his ability to play multiple roles on the offensive line.
He played nearly all five positions on the front lines during his 12 seasons. It goes to show how little fanfare offensive linemen get, as a man who played this many games should be known, or at least more well-known.
9. Jim Breech – 181 Games
One position in football, which allows for longevity is the kicking position, so it is not surprising that Jim Breech appears on this list. He was drafted in 1979 by the Detroit Lions but was cut before the season.
Breech was signed by Oakland for one season but was cut in the 1980 pre-season. Cincy then picked him up and he played for 13 seasons in the Queen City from 1980 to 1992. During those years he kicked in both Super Bowls against the 49ers.
In those Super Bowls, he was perfect. In fact, during his tenure, he played in nine postseason games and was nearly perfect in all of them going 9-for-11 field goals and never missing an extra point. Of course, people will say this was during the “gimme” era.
Currently, Breech holds the team record for points scored. He tallied 1,151 points throughout his Cincy career. He is easily the best kicker Cincinnati has ever seen.