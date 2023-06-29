10 players who have appeared in the most games with the Bengals
By Eric Bruns
8. Willie Anderson – 181 Games
It’s no surprise that Willie Anderson played so many seasons as a Bengal, as he was one of the best offensive tackles in franchise history. When you’re that good and can remain healthy your potential is endless. Anderson took full advantage of all that potential.
Anderson made three First-Team All-Pro teams during his time in Cincinnati. He also helped Corey Dillon break two rushing records by providing excellent run blocks.
Anderson played 12 seasons in Cincinnati and stocked up on individual awards. All of this led to his name being added to the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022. In January 2023, Anderson was named a finalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. He has some stout competition, but there is no doubt that he is deserving of a bronze bust in Canton.
Anderson will and has gone down as one of the greatest players to dawn the orange and black stripes. With the way free agency is we probably won’t see an offensive lineman play as long as he did. Even Andrew Whitworth couldn’t get there.