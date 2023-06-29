10 players who have appeared in the most games with the Bengals
By Eric Bruns
7. Anthony Muñoz - 185 Games
If Willie Anderson is considered one of the best offensive linemen in Bengals history and not the best, it’s because of this man. Not only is Anthony Muñoz the greatest offensive tackle in Cincy history, but he also has to be considered one of the greatest offensive tackles in NFL history.
He is another Ring of Honor recipient as well as being named to the 75th and 100th-anniversary all-NFL teams, and the 1980s all-decade team. The only honor Muñoz didn’t receive during his playing years was MVP, which is not surprising since those only go to skill positions.
Muñoz played 185 games in his career meaning he played every one in tiger stripes. Of those 185 he started 182 games, extremely impressive because this means he started as a rookie. Anthony Muñoz and Jim Breech played the same amount of seasons and during the same years in Cincy.
At one-time Cincy had the greatest placekicker and offensive tackle the franchise has ever seen. There’s really not much else to say about Anthony Muñoz that hasn’t been said. He is one of two Bengals to make the Hall of Fame, “shocker” The other one is on this list.