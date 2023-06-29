10 players who have appeared in the most games with the Bengals
By Eric Bruns
3. Reggie Williams - 206 Games
Reggie Williams was an outside linebacker who played his entire career with the Bengals, which spanned 14 seasons in total from 1976 to 1989. He is the third player on this list who was a member of both 1980 Super Bowl squads.
Reggie Williams amassed 23 fumble recoveries in 14 seasons, which is still a franchise record for defensive players. He also totaled 63.5 sacks, which places him fourth all-time for the franchise.
He was a beast on the gridiron, unfortunately, he is another one of the players whose name has been a bit lost in time. Even after all his individual accomplishments: NFL Man of the Year in 1986, Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year in 1987, and he made the rookie team in 1976. Not every player can be remembered but Reggie Williams deserves to be.
2. Ken Riley - 207 Games
There isn’t much to say that has not already been said about Ken Riley. Drafted by the Bengals in 1969, Riley played his entire career in the black and orange. Riley played quarterback in college at Florida A&M University.
He was converted to cornerback by coach Paul Brown after he was drafted. Cincy had drafted Greg Cook in the fifth round and was expected to be the starter. Though it did work out for Riley as he made his way to Canton in 2023.
Riley ended his career with 65 interceptions and five touchdowns. Currently, he ranks first all-time in interceptions for the Bengals. Not only is he first but he nearly has double the amount of second-place player Louis Breeden.
Ken Riley is rightfully immortalized in the Bengals Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.