2 Bengals players included on list of most overlooked offseason additions
A pair of Cincinnati Bengals players made Bleacher Report's list of most overlooked offseason additions -- one on each side of the ball.
A pair of overlooked additions
On the offensive side, running back Zack Moss made the list. The Bengals signed miss to a two-year deal in free agency after trading Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans. Moss is coming off the best season of his career with the Indianapolis Colts, as he recorded 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 2023. The Bengals will be relying on him to carry a large load in 2024.
Here's some of why Bleacher Report thinks Moss might be being somewhat overlooked:
"The Bengals traded running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans at the onset of free agency. It was a headline-making decision, though Cincinnati's addition of Zack Moss got far less attention.
". . . Moss' presence in Cincinnati won't garner as much early national attention as Henry on the Baltimore Ravens or Barkley on the Philadelphia Eagles. However, Moss could have a major impact on the Bengals' 2024 campaign, and perhaps the AFC playoff picture as a whole."
On the other side of the ball, safety Geno Stone also made the list after leading the AFC in interceptions last season and defecting from the Ravens to the Bengals in free agency. Baltimore needed an upgrade at safety and Stone's addition -- along with the addition of Vonn Bell -- should certainly help in that regard.
Here's some of what B/R said about Stone's addition:
"Adding Stone should prove to be a massive move for the Bengals. While having Burrow back will help the offense tremendously, it will do little to address a defense that was a liability last season. The Bengals finished 2023 ranked 28th in pass defense, 31st in total defense and 21st in points allowed. . . Stone can help improve the defense in a big way, and he'll do so at a relative bargain."
Moss and Stone both figure to have a major impact for Cincinnati next season, even if their additions have flown under the radar a bit.