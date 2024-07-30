2 Bengals players who are already turning heads at training camp
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a few training camp practices at this point, which is enough time for some players to impress, and several have. Here's a look at two players in particular who are already turning heads at camp in Cincinnati.
Chase Brown, Running back
Chase Brown put up pretty modest stats as a rookie: 44 attempts for 179 yards. But, he did flash some potential, especially as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, as he caught 14 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. He was expected to have a larger role in his second season following the trade of Joe Mixon, but his role could end up being even bigger than many expected.
According to multiple media reports, Brown has been taking a lot of reps with the starting unit early on in training camp. Cincinnati plans to utilize a timeshare approach in the backfield with Brown and newcomer Zack Moss, but perhaps Brown will end up being the lead back if he continues to have a good camp.
Brown spoke earlier in the offseason about how he was prepared for a bigger workload and how he wanted to build on the momentum he established toward the end of last season
“But what I want to do most is just build on last year — [I[ kind of turned it on more at the end of last season —and just help this team win games in any way possible and just be a complete player," Brown said. The early returns certainly seem to be positive.
Amarius Mims, Offensive tackle
There were a lot of eyes on Cincinnati's first round pick, Amarius Mims, heading into training camp, and he has impressed so far, by all accounts. Mims began camp by getting the starting reps at right tackle in Trent Brown's absence, and he has reportedly done his best to take advantage of the opportunity.
Bengals legend Willie Anderson, for one, has been extremely impressed with what he's seen from the rookie, and predicted that the University of Georgia product will ultimately become a "monster" when he puts everything together.
This is exactly the type of praise you want to hear from a one of the best to play the position in franchise history. Defensive end Sam Hubbard has also been impressed with what he's seen from the other side of the line.
"You see his size, his athleticism, his eagerness to get better every day.," Hubbard said of Mims. "You see him talking to Ted (Karras), (Alex) Cappa, the veterans. Trent Brown. Holding him to a high standard. You can tell he's got the pro mindset. He's obviously got all the tools he needs. He's going to be a great player for sure."
Mims' career with the Bengals seems to be getting off to as good of as start as the team could have hoped.