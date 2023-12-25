2 Bengals who are getting coal in their stockings this year
it might not be a Holy Joly Christmas for these fellas.
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers where they got dominated on both sides of the ball. This has been quite the rollercoaster of a season for the Bengals, who have lost their starting quarterback for the season but still manage to sit at 8-7 on the year.
That being said, these Bengals have not done their part for the team and if Santa were to bring them presents, it feels as though they'd be receiving coal in their stockings. Here are the Bengals who might want to avoid checking their stockings on Christmas Day.
Irv Smith Jr.
You know things have been bad with Irv Smith Jr. when he was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game. The Bengals signed Smith to be their starting tight end this year but he has not lived up to expectations. People figured if Smith wasn't effective this season, it'd be because of injuries, as he has been injury-prone throughout his career, but that hasn't been the problem.
Smith simply hasn't been productive on the field. He has just 18 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. That is not the production of a TE1 and it makes too much sense that Smith has been passed by Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson on the depth chart.
Signing Smith was always a risky move and sometimes those moves pay off but other times, like this time, they blow up in the team's face. Fortunately, Smith was only signed to a one-year deal so he'll be on his way out the door this offseason.
Nick Scott
The Bengals lost both of their starting safeties in the offseason and to their credit, they tried to make the best of a bad situation. Everyone knew that Dax Hill would be promoted in place of Jessie Bates but when Vonn Bell left, the Bengals had to scramble and find yet another replacement. They settled on Nick Scott, who had played pretty well for the Rams during his time there.
Unfortunately for Cincinnati, Scott has not panned out. He ended up losing his starting job to third-round rookie Jordan Battle, who was leaps and bounds better than the former Ram. Scott has an overall PFF grade of 39.8 with a coverage grade of 33.4. That's really bad in case you were wondering.
Also according to PFF, Scott had allowed 20 receptions off 27 targets. He just didn't end up being the player the Bengals thought he'd be when they brought him in and that could be why he receives coal for Christmas this year.