2 former Bengals players who failed with their new team in 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals moved on from these two players for one reason or another. To say that these players didn't succeed in 2022 with their new teams would be an understatement.
All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference
C.J. Uzomah
Arguably the biggest loss for the Bengals in free agency last offseason was Uzomah, who was coming off of a career season. Uzomah had hauled in 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season and it felt imminent that he'd be signing elsewhere in the offseason.
Uzomah did just that, signing a three-year deal with the Jets worth $24 million, per Spotrac. The Jets had also signed Tyler Conklin, giving them two starting-caliber tight ends but Conklin got more of the targets. Uzomah finished with just 232 yards compared to Conklin's 552 yards.
It's also worth pointing out that the Jets had quite the quarterback carousel as it became crystal clear that Zach Wilson wouldn't be the long-term answer in New York. That made it harder for Uzomah to really do much.
Still, Uzomah chose to sign elsewhere and wasn't able to make much of an impact with his new team in 2022.