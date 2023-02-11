2 former Bengals players who failed with their new team in 2022
Auden Tate
The Bengals seemed to have struck gold with Tate in the 2018 NFL Draft considering he was a seventh-round pick. He had an awesome 2019 season where he grabbed 40 receptions for 575 yards and a touchdown in 12 games.
That performance made people think that perhaps Tate could have a bigger role on the team but unfortunately, he didn't do much after that season. Joe Burrow came in the following season and the two weren't on the same page much, only connecting for 14 catches and 150 yards.
Once Burrow was injured, Tate also landed on IR and therefore couldn't build on those numbers. He appeared in seven games in 2021 but had just three catches for 39 yards and a touchdown during garbage time in a blowout win in Detroit.
Bengals fans weren't surprised when Tate signed elsewhere in the 2022 offseason and he joined the Falcons on a one-year deal. Tate wouldn't make it to the regular season as a member of the Falcons and ended up spending the year on the Eagles' practice squad. He didn't see a single snap during the 2022 season and is currently on the Cardinals' practice squad.