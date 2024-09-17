2 good trends, 2 bad trends for Bengals after two games
Good trend: Evan McPherson looking (mostly) sharp
Let’s move on to some good trends so far. Last month, Evan McPherson signed a contract extension, which keeps him a Bengal for the next three years. This season, McPherson has been solid so far.
With the offense and defense still finding their footing, McPherson’s job has become more important than ever to ensure that the Bengals have some points on the board. In the fourth quarter of Week 1, McPherson made a 51-yard field goal attempt, making the score 10-16. While this kick didn’t win the Bengals the game or anything, it certainly made the score look a lot better.
In Week 2, McPherson was nearly perfect in his attempts. He made a 48-yard field goal attempt in the second, extending the Bengals' lead at the time. McPherson also made a 53-yard field goal attempt in the fourth. Yes, he did miss an extra point attempt in the third, but normally McPherson is consistent and reliable in that regard. Locking him up is looking like a wise idea by the Bengals.
Good trend: Burrow spreading the ball around
While the Bengals didn’t play their best football in Week 1, there is no denying that they have a talented roster. Throughout the game, Burrow threw to many different receivers, and utilized more than one running back. Yes, while Week 1’s loss may have excluded deep throws, some players still stood out in a good way.
Second year wide receiver Andrei Iosivas had a pretty good game against the Patriots. Iosivas had a great catch on a third-and-six in the second quarter, giving the Bengals a fresh set of downs for the first time that game. Iosivas also delivered on a second-and-two in the third quarter. Also, new Bengals running back Zack Moss had a decent first game of the season. Moss was able to deliver the only touchdown of the game, finally getting the Bengals some points.
Week 2 again showed Burrow utilizing lots of different assets, specifically tight ends. Mike Gesicki had a good game, and showed up when needed. On a fourth-and-four in the first quarter, Gesicki caught a pass from Burrow good for 37 yards, and a first-and-goal. Jermaine Burton also had a great catch for 47 yards in the third quarter. Iosivas also had another solid performance, as he was able to deliver not one, but two touchdowns for Cincinnati.
The good thing is that there is lots of football left to be played, and hopefully Cincinnati can continue to capitalize on the good and fix the bad. With a 0-2 record once again, the Bengals may have their work cut out for them, but this is a team that has shown it can bounce back from slow starts.