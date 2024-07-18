2 new additions to Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor revealed
The two newest additions to the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor have officially been revealed by the team. Running back Corey Dillon and nose tackle Tim Krumrie were selected to join the vaunted group of Bengals greats. The two players will officially be inducted into the Ring at halftime of Cincinnati's game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 23.
Both players have plenty of accolades. Dillon is the Bengals all-time leading rusher with 8,061 yards. He also has the most rushing attempts in franchise history (1,865) and his 96-yard touchdown jaunt against the Detroit Lions in 2001 stands as the longest run in Bengals history. He was named to three Pro Bowls as a member of the Bengals.
Meanwhile, Krumrie is the most productive tackler in team history. His 1,008 solo tackles are the most ever recorded in a Bengals uniform, by far. He also added 34.5 sacks and 13 fumble recoveries over the course of his career. He made two Pro Bowls in Cincinnati.
Both Dillon and Krumrie were included on the roster for the Bengals 50th Anniversary Team and they both make fitting additions to the Ring of Honor.
According to the team's official website, the Bengals Ring of Honor "Represents the best of the best. It recognizes former players, coaches and individuals who have played a significant role in the franchise's history." Pro Football Hall of Fame members are automatically inducted in Cincinnati's R.O.H, while other additional qualifications include Pro Bowls, team records and individual achievements. New inductees into the Ring of Honor are voted on by Bengals season ticket members and suite holders.
Dillon and Krumrie will become the ninth and tenth players to be added to Cincinnati's Ring of Honor. Previous additions include Anthony Muñoz, Paul Brown, Chad Johnson, Ken Riley, Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Isaac Curtis and Boomer Esiason.