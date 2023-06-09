2 NFL free agents still available to help Bengals bolster offensive line
The Cincinnati Bengals took a massive swing this offseason by signing Orlando Brown Jr. That means for the first time in Joe Burrow's professional career, he'll have a legitimate left tackle protecting him every week.
As of now, the starting offensive line projects as Brown at left tackle, Cordell Volson at left guard, Ted Karras at center, Alex Cappa at right guard, and Jonah Williams at right tackle. The starting lineup is as strong as it's been during Burrow's tenure but as we saw at the end of last season, depth is key.
The Bengals lost their left tackle and entire right side of the line to injuries in the final weeks of the season and that ended up costing them. Chris Jones made Burrow's life a living hell in the AFC Championship Game and that doesn't happen with better depth (or at last it doesn't play out as badly as it did that night).
Let's take a look at some offensive linemen still waiting for an NFL home that could give the Bengals depth (or better yet, a starter).