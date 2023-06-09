2 NFL free agents still available to help Bengals bolster offensive line
Taylor Lewan
This one is unlikely but if the Bengals decide to take a risk, why not sign Taylor Lewan? The long-time left tackle of the Tennessee Titans has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but especially over the past
Lewan appeared in just two games last season before missing the rest of the year due to a knee injury. In just 64 snaps during the 2022 season, Lewan amassed a PFF grade of 67.3 with a pass-blocking grade of 79.4 and run-blocking grade of 64.5. He didn't give up a single sack during that time.
The Bengals already have Orlando Brown Jr. as their left tackle so signing Lewan would merely be an insurance policy should Brown get injured and have to miss time. Lewan previously said that he'd be interested in playing for the Bengals but it's doubtful that he'd be open to joining them with the intention of serving as a backup.
Lewan hasn't played right tackle during his career but maybe that could be an option should Cincinnati pay him to come don the black and orange stripes. That option also seems unlikely but hey -- Whatever it takes to win a ring, right?