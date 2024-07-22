2 reasons Bengals will clinch AFC North in 2024, 2 reasons they might not
Will Clinch: The 2024 Schedule
I know what you're thinking, because at a glance, the schedule looks hard. From the Ravens, to the Browns, to the Eagles, it appears that the Bengals have a tough schedule. And that may be true, but the perceived more dominant team in any matchup doesn't always win. In 2023, when the New York Giants faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18, it was believed that the Eagles were going to be the clear frontrunner, but the unexpected happened, and the Giants came away with the win, 27-10.
The point is, the Bengals have won against hard teams and can do it again. Plus, a few easier teams are on the schedule, such as the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers, and the Denver Broncos. In addition, according to Sharp Football Analysis, the Bengals have a relatively easy schedule, especially compared to the rest of the division. If the Bengals can lock in and make smart moves, a better record and season should be in their future.
Won't Clinch: The Ravens, Browns, and Steelers
Obviously the other teams in the AFC North will pose a huge obstacle to Cincinnati getting that top spot. The AFC North, without a doubt, has become one of the most competitive divisions in the entire NFL. The Ravens have a talented team, and with Lamar Jackson resigned and healthy, they have only flourished. Between Mark Andrews and the newly-acquired running back Derrick Henry, they will be contenders this season for sure.
The Browns are also a team that the Bengals have struggled against, and they flourished last year with Joe Flacco under center. With a healthy Deshaun Watson, they should be dangerous again. Plus with Russell Wilson as the new starting quarterback in Pittsburgh, the Steelers should definitely be a team to look out for. Ultimately, these rival teams will make the way to the top of the division very difficult Cincinnati.
Ultimately, clinching the AFC North and getting that redemption season won't be easy, or a given for Cincinnati. But with a healthy Burrow, smart choices, and a little luck, taking the division certainly shouldn't be out of the question for the Bengals in 2024.