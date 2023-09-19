2 reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't be worried amid 0-2 start (and 2 reasons why they should)
The Bengals are off to an 0-2 start once again.
The 2023 Cincinnati Bengals have started their season just like the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals did -- With an 0-2 start.
The 2022 Bengals started 0-2 but most of the blame was placed squarely on the offense, namely the offensive line. Joe Burrow was sacked 13 times in those first two games as the new-look o-line was trying to find its footing.
This time around, the Bengals' 0-2 start could be blamed on both sides of the ball. The offense failed to score a touchdown in the season opener and the entire team mustered just three points. In Week 2, the defense was carved up by Lamar Jackson and company and the defensive production (or lack thereof) is becoming a concerning trend.
Let's discuss two reasons why Bengals fans shouldn't panic and two reasons why maybe they should.
Reason not to panic: Team has been in this boat before
Since the NFL expanded the playoffs to 14 teams, there's been only one team to make the postseason after an 0-2 start. That team was last year's Bengals squad, who started 0-2 before ripping off 12 wins in their final 16 games including an eight-game win streak to close out the regular-season and entering the playoffs red hot.
While every year is different, if there's a team that knows how to dig themselves out of this hole and learn from it, it's these guys.