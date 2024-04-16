2 smart offseason moves by the Cincinnati Bengals, and 1 not so smart move
Things will look different in Cincinnati for the 2024 season.
Not So Smart: The Joe Mixon Trade
In some ways this was not a surprising move, expected even, but nonetheless, this was news you had to read twice. This was breaking news that shocked the Who Dey Nation and Joe Mixon himself.
Back in March, Mixon was traded to the Houston Texans. In return, the Bengals received a seventh-round pick for the 2024 draft. Mixon's contract with the Texans is for three years and worth $27 million. It was a trade that has sparked reactions from many, since this was a big move, which will undoubtedly change Cincinnati's offense.
While Mixon wasn't the perfect running back, he still put up great numbers year after year. In 2023 alone, Mixon acquired 1,034 yards and 9 touchdowns. Mixon also delivered when it counted, like in Week 15 against the Vikings, when he was able to secure a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal, tying the game at 17-17.
Hopefully this major shift will work out for all involved, but for now, it's up to Chase Brown and Zack Moss to deliver for Burrow and the Bengals.