2 smart offseason moves by the Cincinnati Bengals, and 1 not so smart move
Things will look different in Cincinnati for the 2024 season.
Smart: The Addition of Geno Stone
To end on a high note, this is a move that fans can get behind, and the fact that safety Geno Stone is coming from Baltimore makes it that much sweeter.
Stone himself has proved to be a solid player. Last season alone, Stone had an AFC-leading seven interceptions. If Stone can keep this momentum going, he will be a great asset on the Bengals defense. Since Jessie Bates III left, Cincinnati has been since searching for that big play maker in the secondary, and since Nick Scott was released, Stone could be the key. Stone also had 35 unassisted tackles in 2023.
Plus, Stone himself has expressed his excitement over Cincinnati's defense, so all signs could very well point to an explosive season. Additionally, this former Raven will now be a Bengal for the next two years, so that's exciting, given the rivalry.
While many things are changing in Cincinnati, the goal, the drive, and the hunger remain the same.