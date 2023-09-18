2 winners, 4 losers in Bengals' discouraging Week 2 loss vs. Ravens
- Tee Higgins can still make plays!
- Welcome to the NFL, Charlie Jones!
- Disappointing new addition
- What is going on with the defense?
Losers
Irv Smith Jr.
We're only two games into the season but I have not been impressed by Irv Smith Jr. at all. He didn't do a ton in the Week 1 loss (but then again no one really did) and this week, he cost the Bengals two crucial first down opportunities.
The first came in the first quarter when Joe Burrow fired a beautiful pass to Smith that would have been good enough to move the chains. The problem was that Smith couldn't hang onto the ball.
The second occurrence was in the third quarter when Burrow connected with Smith but the tight end failed to get out of Kyle Hamilton's grasp and was short of the first down marker. It was frustrating to see lackluster play from the tight end when the Bengals had every opportunity to add one in the draft and opted not to.
Run Defense
Truthfully, the entire defense could be considered losers this week but I'll narrow it down to the run defense this week. Last week, they surrendered 200 yards rushing. This week, they gave up 178 yards on the ground and allowed Gus Edwards to average 6.2 yards per carry. This won't cut it if the Bengals hope to turn things around.