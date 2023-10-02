2 winners and a whole lot of losers in Bengals' worrisome Week 4 loss
That was a game you want to fire off into the sun.
Well, if the Cincinnati Bengals are going to turn things around and make a run at the playoffs, they don't have any more time to mess around. They're 1-3 after their 27-3 shellacking at the hands of the Tennessee Titans and the season is starting to feel like it's getting away from the Stripes.
The game started off on a positive note, as the offense moved down the field and settled for a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Those would be the only points the offense would score and it's the only lead the team held. The Titans tied it up at 3 not long after and went on to score 27 total unanswered points.
This was a bad game and for a Bengals team that had Super Bowl aspirations entering the season, they can't have these kinds of games. The season is starting to slip away but hey, it's only Week 4. Maybe things will pick up.
For now, let's look at the winners and losers from this 27-3 blowout.
Winners
Myles Murphy
It was hard to find many winners from this gross game but I managed to scrounge up a few. Myles Murphy makes the list as a winner because he finally got on the stat sheet, recording a sack as his first-ever statistic as a professional NFL player.
Murphy had been very quiet in the first three games of the season but now that he's had a taste of sacking a quarterback, let's hope this is the start of something good.
Joe Mixon
The Bengals aren't running the ball, which is surprising considering that Joe Mixon has been putting together a solid season so far. He rushed the ball 14 times for 67 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. I get why the Bengals went away from running the ball after they fell behind by so much but why not run the ball when you're still in the game? *Sarcastic gasp*