2 winners and a whole lot of losers in Bengals' worrisome Week 4 loss
That was a game you want to fire off into the sun.
Losers
Germaine Pratt
Let's just say it -- Germaine Pratt hasn't been very good this season. He had an absolutely brutal game in Nashville that was "highlighted" by his inability to bring Derrick Henry down on his thunderous touchdown run in the first half.
Not only was that play bad but Pratt was flagged with a holding call when the game was still well within reach that wiped out a D.J. Reader sack. It was just bad all around for a guy the Bengals invested a lot of money into this offseason.
Nick Scott
Speaking of players who haven't been very good this year, let's talk about Nick Scott. The Bengals signed him in free agency when both of their starting safeties departed in free agency. The newbie has not looked good through four games and this was another bad game for him. Tannehill was able to make explosive plays when the Titans needed it and Scott failed to keep up.
Cam Taylor-Britt
This was a tough day at the office for the second-year cornerback out of Nebraska. He was beat on two explosive Titans plays and then ended up leaving the game with an injury. Brutal.
Bengals Offensive Line
Burrow was sacked three times and hit seven times in total but the Titans blitz was making easy work of this new-look offensive line. The Bengals invested a lot in both Burrow and the o-line and so far, it's not working out. They have to be better.
These bad games are going to happen but the problem is that the Bengals have now had three bad games in the four games they've played. Their offense has looked bad in all four games. If they want to get anywhere near the playoffs, they need to figure things out and FAST.