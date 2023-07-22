2 worst contracts on the Bengals 2023 roster
Wish we could hit the reset button on these two contracts!
The Cincinnati Bengals probably wish they could go back in time and redo these two contracts that aren't looked at too fondly. Fortunately, these are the only two bad contracts on the entire roster and they're honestly not that bad. It's not like we're looking at a Trae Waynes situation here or anything that dramatic.
With that said, let's look at the two worst contracts on the Bengals roster.
All contract information courtesy of Spotrac
La'el Collins
The Bengals signed La'el Collins to a three-year deal worth $21 million during the 2022 offseason and while the deal isn't atrocious by any means, Collins is a $9.3 million cap hit in 2023 and he probably won't even be a starter.
Collins was injured in the Week 16 game against the Patriots and missed the rest of the season. Even when he was healthy, he certainly didn't live up to the bodyguard hype that he brought with him to Cincinnati. Fans were excited for Collins and he was not worth the hype.
With Collins' injury and Jonah Williams moving to the right side of the line, the former Dallas Cowboy won't start at right tackle this year and might not even start anywhere on the o-line. Considering he's a $9.3 million cap hit, not starting is a big deal.