20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the same spot they were a year ago -- Needing to add help on the offensive line. Last year saw the team add three starters in free agency and draft an eventual starter in the fourth round. Injuries prevented the unit from playing together in the playoffs but even then, the team could use upgrades at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle.
Here are the 20 best offensive linemen available in free agency. We'll dive into if there'd be a need for them in Cincinnati and if so, what it would cost to land them. Centers and right guards probably won't be a focus in free agency due to Ted Karras and Alex Cappa playing well but we'll still discuss them if they pop up on this list.
We'll work our way back from 20 to the top spot.
All grades courtesy of PFF; Contract information courtesy of PFF and Spotrac
20. George Fant
- PFF Overall - 48.4
- PFF Pass-Blocking - 46.7
- PFF-Run-Blocking - 56.3
If the Bengals decide to sign someone like George Fant, hopefully, it'd only be as a backup. The Jets tackle spent time at both left and right tackle but didn't fare all that well at either spot. None of his PFF grades were impressive and it'd be a better plan to stick with La'el Collins at right tackle if Fant was the best replacement option.
19. Justin Pugh
- Overall - 61.0
- Pass-Blocking - 52.5
- Run-Blocking - 62.4
The Bengals could use an upgrade at left guard but Pugh probably isn't the answer. While his PFF grades are better than Cordell Volson's (except in pass-blocking), if the Bengals are going to move Volson to the bench, it needs to be for a much better replacement.