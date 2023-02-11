20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
18. Isaiah Wynn
- Overall - 54.6
- Pass-Blocking - 52.8
- Run-Blocking - 63.2
Wynn falls into the same category as Fant when it comes to the Bengals' potential plans at right tackle. He didn't put up good enough numbers to be signed as Collins' replacement but he could be a nice backup. Unfortunately, he's going to be a pricy backup so this is an unlikely match.
17. Rodney Hudson
- Overall - 58.3
- Pass-Blocking - 52.9
- Run-Blocking - 66.9
Once one of the top centers in the league, Hudson isn't at that level anymore. He struggled to stay healthy this past season and it led to one of the worst seasons of his career. Considering the Bengals don't need a starting center, signing Hudson wouldn't make much sense.
16. Bradley Bozeman
- Overall - 63.1
- Pass-Blocking - 53.3
- Run-Blocking - 67.3
Bozeman played all of his snaps at center for the Panthers in 2022 but he's no stranger to lining up as a guard. He probably won't be on Cincinnati's radar but having players who can line up at multiple spots is always smart.