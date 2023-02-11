Fansided
20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency

Leigh Oleszczak
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
15. Will Hernandez

  • Overall - 65.4
  • Pass-Blocking - 79.1
  • Run-Blocking - 61.1

Hernandez probably wouldn't be a fit for the Bengals since he's a right guard and they're good to go atthat spot with Alex Cappa. Hernandez is a solid pass-blocker but he finished the season on IR. He'll be a name that teams are interested in but it probably won't be Cincinnati.

14. Garrett Bradbury

  • Overall - 70.2
  • Pass-Blocking - 68.1
  • Run-Blocking - 72.4

The Bengals could use a backup center but Bradbury isn't at that stage of his career yet. I'd be shocked if the team reached out to him considering they have fan-favorite Ted Karras at the position. Bradbury also isn't a strong pass-protector and that needs to be a must for this unit.

13. Cameron Fleming

  • Overall - 72.6
  • Pass-Blocking - 74.1
  • Run-Blocking - 67.8

The Bengals need help at both tackle spots and that's why Fleming could make a lot of sense for them in free agency. He's bounced around the league but is coming off a solid season with the Broncos where he played both left and right tackle throughout the season.

