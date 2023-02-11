20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
15. Will Hernandez
- Overall - 65.4
- Pass-Blocking - 79.1
- Run-Blocking - 61.1
Hernandez probably wouldn't be a fit for the Bengals since he's a right guard and they're good to go atthat spot with Alex Cappa. Hernandez is a solid pass-blocker but he finished the season on IR. He'll be a name that teams are interested in but it probably won't be Cincinnati.
14. Garrett Bradbury
- Overall - 70.2
- Pass-Blocking - 68.1
- Run-Blocking - 72.4
The Bengals could use a backup center but Bradbury isn't at that stage of his career yet. I'd be shocked if the team reached out to him considering they have fan-favorite Ted Karras at the position. Bradbury also isn't a strong pass-protector and that needs to be a must for this unit.
13. Cameron Fleming
- Overall - 72.6
- Pass-Blocking - 74.1
- Run-Blocking - 67.8
The Bengals need help at both tackle spots and that's why Fleming could make a lot of sense for them in free agency. He's bounced around the league but is coming off a solid season with the Broncos where he played both left and right tackle throughout the season.