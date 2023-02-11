20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
12. Jermaine Eluemunor
- Overall - 75.3
- Pass-Blocking - 76.1
- Run-Blocking - 75.7
Another swing tackle appearing on the list is Eluemunor, who should get a decent payday in free agency. It makes sense why too, as he spent time at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard for the Raiders in 2022. He'd be an excellent pickup for the Bengals in free agency as they look to add depth to their o-line.
11. Kelvin Beachum
- Overall - 70.6
- Pass-Blocking - 76.4
- Run-Blocking - 59.6
Beachum mostly played right tackle in 2022 but did see 16 snaps at left tackle. He'll turn 34 years old in June so he's not someone the Bengals should spend a lot of money on. Beachum would be a great backup to have but that probably won't be what happens considering he still played decently in 2022.
10. Conner McGovern
- Overall - 69.9
- Pass-Blocking - 69.7
- Run-Blocking - 69.5
Cincinnati doesn't need a center but if they did, McGovern would be worth a look. He's remained relatively healthy since entering the league in 2017, missing a max of just two games. He'll make decent in free agency but it won't be with the Bengals.