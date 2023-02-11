Fansided
20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency

Leigh Oleszczak
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
9. Dalton Risner

  • Overall - 61.1
  • Pass-Blocking - 72.6
  • Run-Blocking - 53.4

Risner was the best player on the Broncos offensive line by a wide margin and he'd be a great addition to the Bengals' o-line. He's projected to earn a three-year deal worth $22.5 million, which the Bengals might not spend on a position that they already have an okay starter at.

8. Jawaan Taylor

  • Overall - 58.7
  • Pass-Blocking - 76.4
  • Run-Blocking - 39.7

Taylor was a top 20 free agent on PFF's list but truthfully, he'd be a risky signing. He had a nice season as a pass-blocker but that run-blocking number is rough. The Bengals are hopefully going to find some reinforcements in the run game but it won't matter if their o-line can't block to help the run game shine.

7. Ethan Pocic

  • Overall - 79.0
  • Pass-Blocking - 71.5
  • Run-Blocking - 79.1

The Browns signed Pocic to a one-year "prove it" deal after he injured his knee in Seattle and he proved it. The Bengals don't need a center so Pocic isn't a realistic option for them but if he signs elsewhere, it hurts the Browns, which makes this a situation worth monitoring.

