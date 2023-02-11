Fansided
20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency

Leigh Oleszczak
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Bengals v Dallas Cowboys / Wesley Hitt/GettyImages
6. Nate Davis

  • Overall - 70.6
  • Pass-Blocking - 66.8
  • Run-Blocking - 69.8

The Bengals don't need a right guard so Davis won't be on their radar, even as talented as he is. He's projected to earn $7 million per year and land a three-year deal, which seems like a good price for a guard entering his prime.

5. Kaleb McGary

  • Overall - 86.6
  • Pass-Blocking - 66.9
  • Run-Blocking - 91.6

Unlike a lot of the guys on this list, McGary's strengths are as a run-blocker. This might have been helped by the fact that the Falcons were an offense that ran the ball a lot so perhaps his numbers were skewed by that. Either way, teams will take a chance on McGary and if the Bengals want to sign him, it'd cost a projected $52 million.

4. Ben Powers

  • Overall - 62.9
  • Pass-Blocking - 86.5
  • Run-Blocking - 50.8

The Ravens have to figure out a way to keep Lamar Jackson so they might not be able to afford to pay Powers the $36 million it'll take to keep Powers in Baltimore. Nothing would make Bengals happier than to pry a talented player away from the Ravens and Powers would immediately give them an upgrade at left guard.

