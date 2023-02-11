20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
6. Nate Davis
- Overall - 70.6
- Pass-Blocking - 66.8
- Run-Blocking - 69.8
The Bengals don't need a right guard so Davis won't be on their radar, even as talented as he is. He's projected to earn $7 million per year and land a three-year deal, which seems like a good price for a guard entering his prime.
5. Kaleb McGary
- Overall - 86.6
- Pass-Blocking - 66.9
- Run-Blocking - 91.6
Unlike a lot of the guys on this list, McGary's strengths are as a run-blocker. This might have been helped by the fact that the Falcons were an offense that ran the ball a lot so perhaps his numbers were skewed by that. Either way, teams will take a chance on McGary and if the Bengals want to sign him, it'd cost a projected $52 million.
4. Ben Powers
- Overall - 62.9
- Pass-Blocking - 86.5
- Run-Blocking - 50.8
The Ravens have to figure out a way to keep Lamar Jackson so they might not be able to afford to pay Powers the $36 million it'll take to keep Powers in Baltimore. Nothing would make Bengals happier than to pry a talented player away from the Ravens and Powers would immediately give them an upgrade at left guard.