20 best offensive linemen available for the Bengals in 2023 free agency
3. Isaac Seumalo
- Overall - 75.2
- Pass-Blocking - 79.1
- Run-Blocking - 69.5
It's a good thing the Bengals don't need help at right guard because Seumalo is going to command a lot of attention in free agency. He's projected to earn $11 million annually on a three-year deal and that's fair considering how solid he was in 2022.
2. Mike McGlinchey
- Overall - 71.5
- Pass-Blocking - 65.5
- Run-Blocking - 73.3
The dream option for the Bengals at right tackle is the former first-round pick by the 49ers. McGlinchey presents an upgrade over Collins and as a result, he's going to come with a hefty price tag of $62 million. That sounds worth it to me for the Bengals to have a franchise right tackle though.
1. Orlando Brown Jr.
Overall - 75.8
Pass-Blocking - 77.2
Run-Blocking - 69.1
I'm hesitant about Brown and what kind of long-term left tackle he could be. While his PFF numbers show that he's decent, he was very hit and miss for the Chiefs in 2022. Throw in that Brown is going to cost over $100 million in total and it makes sense why signing Brown could be a huge risk.