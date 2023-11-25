2023 NFL Re-Draft: What changes would Bengals make if they could hit reset button?
- Should the Bengals have gone in a different direction in Round 1?
- A breakout rookie receiver available in the mid-rounds
- Redraft gives the Bengals a divisional rivals' rookie running back
Round 5: Pick 163 - Keaton Mitchell, Running Back
Original Selection - Chase Brown, Running Back
The Bengals could do with an injection of speed in their running back room. Chase Brown has been absent with injury, and all the while, Keaton Mitchell has enjoyed success for divisional rivals Baltimore despite going undrafted out of East Carolina.
Mitchell's breakout came in Week 6 against Seattle, where he ran for 138 yards. So far, he is averaging 10.3 yards per attempt and would be an ideal change-of-pace back to complement Joe Mixon.
Round 6: Pick 206 - Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver
Original Selection - Andrei Iosivas, Wide Receiver
Andrei Iosivas may only have four receptions for the Bengals but two of those have been touchdowns. His athletic profile, paired with the fact that there aren't a lot of game-changers at this point in the draft, means we stay pat with the pick.
Iosivas has shown enough potential to think he has a shot at becoming a regular starter for this offense with the correct development.