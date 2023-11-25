2023 NFL Re-Draft: What changes would Bengals make if they could hit reset button?
- Should the Bengals have gone in a different direction in Round 1?
- A breakout rookie receiver available in the mid-rounds
- Redraft gives the Bengals a divisional rivals' rookie running back
Round 6: Pick 217 - Ethan Evans, Punter
Original Selection - Brad Robbins, Punter
The Bengals needed to replace Kevin Huber at punter, so we will stick with the position but swap the player. Brad Robbins has slowly improved from a shaky start but remains statistically behind Ethan Evans.
The Rams punter betters Robbins in average net yards and hang time and therefore gets the nod here.
Round 7: Pick 246 - Tyson Bagent, Quarterback
Original Selection - DJ Ivey, Miami
Perhaps it's reactionary, but wouldn't it be nice to have more options behind Joe Burrow? Tyson Bagent had a baptism of fire for the Bears, standing in for the injured Justin Fields despite going undrafted out of a Division 2 school. While he isn't anywhere close to being a finished product, he flashed some potential.
In the seventh round, a quarterback who has already won a game in the NFL edges out DJ Ivey, who has yet to see action for the Bengals.