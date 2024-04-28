2024 NFL Draft: 2 picks the Cincinnati Bengals got right, 1 they might regret
The Cincinnati Bengals made a total of 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft -- that's a lot of picks. Obviously, there's optimism about all of them now, and it would be awesome if all 10 end up being key contributors for the Bengals.
But in reality, some will pan out while others likely won't. That's typically just the way it goes. With that said, here's a look at two picks that the Bengals nailed in the '24 draft, and one they could come to regret.
Got right: Jermaine Burton, Wide receiver (No. 80 overall)
It's no secret that the Bengals needed a receiver heading into the draft, and they landed Burton in the third round. This pick has some boom-or-bust potential, but Cincinnati has a solid recent history of drafting receivers, so they'll get the benefit of the doubt for now. Burton has some solid speed and should be a legitimate deep threat for quarterback Joe Burrow. He should also benefit from playing alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as a rookie.
Might regret: Erick All, Tight end (No. 115 overall)
All appears to have a solid combination of catching and blocking ability. But, there are major questions about his durability as he was hampered by injury issues throughout his collegiate career at both Michigan and Iowa. He was limited to just 10 total games over his final two seasons. In fact, he only reached double-digit games in two out of his five seasons in college.
Those questions about his durability will follow All to Cincinnati and linger until he is able to dispel them. But with a crowded tight end room, it's fair to wonder how much opportunity he'll even get.