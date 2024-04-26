2024 NFL Draft Round 1 grades: Bengals bolster offensive line at No. 18 overall
With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals added some depth on the offensive line by selecting offensive tackle Amarius Mims from the University of Georgia. Mims was a two-time National Champion at Georgia, and now he'll be tasked with trying to protect star quarterback Joe Burrow.
Offensive line was a major area of need for Cincinnati heading into the draft, so it's not super surprising that they opted to address it in the first round. The Bengals signed Trent Brown to a one-year deal earlier this offseason, but he's likely not a long-term solution for the Bengals on the line, but that's a role that Mims could claim.
Mims started just eight games during his college career, but he flashed a lot of potential during those appearances, as he allowed only one pressure and zero sacks in more than 150 pass blocking plays last season, per ESPN.
What are the Bengals getting in Mims?
Late last year, Mims explained what the team that ultimately drafts him would be getting, and he described a motivated player eager to learn, and most importantly, a winner.
"I feel like they'll be getting someone who is willing to learn and take coaching from older guys who've been there before me, someone who is ready to work and a winner," Mims said. "I've been around winners since I got to Georgia. There's no need to stop now.
"I love being around a locker room full of guys who have love for each other. A bunch of guys rallying around one common cause -- and that's to win."
Will Mims be able to contribute right away? Only time will tell, but the potential is certainly there. The Begals also still have nine total picks in the remaining rounds of the draft to address other areas.
The pick came at a major position of need for Cincinnati, so that's good. But, the uncertainty about how quickly Mims can contribute prevents it from being a home run. Grade: B