2024 NFL Draft start time, location and how to watch
All the information Bengals fans need to catch this year
The 2024 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching, and it will be a very important one for the Cincinnati Bengals as the team looks to bounce back after missing out on the playoffs last season. Adding talent in the draft will be a huge factor for Cincinnati, and they're in great position to do so with a whopping 10 total picks in the draft.
With so many picks at their team's disposal, Bengals fans will want to be tuned in throughout the course of the draft. For fans who want all of the pertinent information regarding the draft, we're here to help! Below you'll find the location, times and dates for all of the rounds of the draft, along with viewing information.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft being held?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit beat out the likes of Green Bay and Washington D.C. to serve as the host of the event, per the NFL.
"The draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience."
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be held from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27. The first round will take place on Thursday, the second and third rounds will be on Friday, and the final rounds will take place on Saturday. Here's a look at the start times for each round:
Round 1: 8 p.m. EST, April 25
Rounds 2-3: 7 p.m. EST, April 26
Rounds 4-7: 12 p.m. EST, April 27
How can you watch/listen to the 2024 NFL Draft?
According to the NFL, the 2024 Draft can be watched on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. It can also be streamed on the corresponding apps for those channels. You can also listen to the draft on ESPN Radio, Sirius XM Radio and Westwood One Sports.