3 advantages the Bengals have over the Bills in AFC Divisional Round
The matchup many have been waiting on is finally coming to tuition, and there is still a lot of unfinished business between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They will meet up once again in the Divisional Round of the postseason.
The Bengals will have to go on the road into a very hostile environment to get the job done but this could be a game of fireworks Sunday afternoon.
Joe Burrow vs Josh Allen will pave the way for one of the best quarterback showdowns that we will see this year. We got a taste of it in the Monday night game but it is time to see the entire sample size now with both quarterbacks having Super Bowl aspirations and a trip to the AFC title game on the line. Burrow and Allen are currently tied with four playoff wins each in their early careers.
Here are three advantages the Bengals have over the Bills going into Sunday.
3. Bills have struggling 3rd down pass rush
Since losing Von Miller, the Bills have struggled heavily getting to the quarterback, especially on third down. Dan Orlovsky said on First Take that Skylar Thompson dropped back on third down over 15 times against the Buffalo Bills blitz and was sacked zero times in the process.
Matt Milano will be the player to keep an eye on around the line of scrimmage and in the second level because he is the Logan Wilson of the Buffalo Bills.
Milano leads the team in tackles and he will line up in many different sets and disguises. They will use him in coverage, blitz packages, and the run game. Buffalo was extremely dynamic when they had both Milano and Von Miller but once Miller went down with a season-ending injury it took a key player away from the Bills' pass rush which has led them to struggle in ways.
They are still an effective defense that can force turnovers and make plays, but they are a lot less intimidating without the Super Bowl champion on their side.