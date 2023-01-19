3 advantages the Bengals have over the Bills in AFC Divisional Round
2. Elite wide receiver trio
The Buffalo Bills have one of the better wide receivers cores in the NFL led by Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis but they still don't match up to what the Cincinnati Bengals bring to the table with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals will need all three of them in this matchup if they want to come out on top.
The Bills' secondary has battled injuries all year and is very depleted, somewhat similar to the Bengals who lost their best corner in Chidobe Awuzie earlier in the season. Cincinnati will need to take advantage of the inexperience that Buffalo will have on the field.
In the Monday night matchup on the very first play, the Bengals took a shot down the field to Chase and drew an instant flag. They followed that up with some solid rushing gains by Joe Mixon, a pass down the seam to Hayden Hurst, and then a touchdown to Tyler Boyd. On the next possession, Burrow connected with Higgins on a pass surpassing the sticks.
It's important to not rely on just one singular player. With other players stepping up it sets the tone for the game as a whole and can make it a lot harder on the Buffalo defense to get settled which could very well make this game a shootout.