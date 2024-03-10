3 affordable free agent targets for Bengals this offseason
The Cincinnati Bengals have a lot of salary cap space to work with this offseason. But, that doesn't mean they shouldn't be judicious when it comes to dishing out deals.
On the contrary, with a huge contract committed to quarterback Joe Burrow and another one likely on the way for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati's front office is going to want to maximize the money and identify good deals wherever possible.
With that in mind, here's a look at three relatively affordable free agents that the Bengals can go after this offseason.
Rashaad Penny, Running Back
Joe Mixon's future with the Bengals isn't completely clear, as the team could save some coin by parting ways with him in the coming days. If Mixon is waived, or even if he's back, the Bengals could use some additional depth at the running back position and Penny could be an affordable option.
Penny saw very little action in a deep backfield as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles last season, but he was pretty productive during his first five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He even led the league in yards per attempt in 2021 with 6.3 yards per carry.
He's probably not necessarily a feature back at this point in his career, but Penny could be a viable option in a time-share situation.
