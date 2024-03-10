3 affordable free agent targets for Bengals this offseason
Tyler Boyd, Wide Receiver
This is a name that Bengals fans are very familiar with. After spending his entire career in Cincinnati to this point, Tyler Boyd ie heading for free agency, but that doesn't necessarily mean his time with the Bengals is over.
Cincinnati needs a slot receiver, and they're not going to want to pay too much for the position considering the money that will need to be allocated for their other top receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Boyd fits the bill, as he was recently listed as a player that could be underpriced in free agency.
From NFL.com:
"Given the dearth of high-end wide receivers hitting free agency, we could see a few eye-popping numbers tossed around at the top of the market. However, things could fall off as clubs decide to wait for a deep draft at the position. Boyd could slide into the void as a big-slot veteran. Coming off a down season in Cincy, the 29-year-old's market figures to be suppressed. In the right scheme, he could be a great buy-low option for a team seeking slot production."
Boyd might be able to find a larger role -- or contract -- outside of Cincinnati. But if an appealing offer doesn't materialize, perhaps he'll be back with the Bengals.