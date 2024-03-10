3 affordable free agent targets for Bengals this offseason
Hayden Hurst, Tight End
Another name that Bengals fans will recognize is Hayden Hurst, who started 13 games for Cincinnati in 2022 and caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns. He signed a three-year deal with the Carolina Panthers last offseason, but things doesn't go especially well for him in 2023.
His campaign was cut short as he suffered a season-ending concussion in Week 10, and the Panthers recently cut him loose after just a single season. He caught just 18 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown as a member of the Panthers. Now, he'll be looking for a new NFL home.
The season-ending injury is clearly a concern for potential suitors, especially since it was a head injury. That's never something you want to take lightly.
However, Hurst recently shared a promising health update on social media. "Healthier than I've ever been," he commented on Instagram. "Got cleared at the end of the season."
Considering the fact that he's coming off of a down season and is already 30 years old, the market could be relatively light for the veteran tight end. In that case, the Bengals could capitalize and bring back a familiar face to help bolster the position.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER