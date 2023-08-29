3 already cut players the Bengals could claim off waivers
- OL depth
- Help at TE
While the Cincinnati Bengals were trimming their roster to 53 players, the other 31 NFL teams were doing the exact same thing. Teams have to part ways with some promising players simply because there isn't room for them on their roster.
This is where the Bengals can do some damage. The cut players head to the waiver wire where every team will have a chance to put in waiver claims. If the player passes through waivers, they can then sign wherever they'd like, assuming the team is also interested in bringing them on.
Here are two players who have already been cut that the Bengals should make a play on.
Dennis Kelly
This would be a depth addition for the Bengals' offensive line, as Dennis Kelly played 240 snaps at tackle for the Colts in 2022. He finished the season with an overall PFF grade of 58.9 and went on to sign with the Eagles in free agency.
Well, the Eagles opted to cut Kelly and now he'll go through the waivers. The Bengals have their starting tackles set in stone but if injuries occur, it could be nice to have a veteran backup available to slide into the left or right spot (Kelly has experience at both positions).
This likely isn't happening because the Bengals feel confident in their depth pieces this year but Kelly could be a nice insurance policy to have on the roster.
Albert Okwuegbunam
The Broncos were stacked at the tight end position and waived Albert Okwuegbunam ahead of the roster cut deadline. The former fourth-round pick out of Missouri has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but could be worth putting a waiver claim in for.
Albert O's best year came in 2021 when he appeared in 14 games and had 33 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns as the second-string tight end. The Bengals lost Hayden Hurst in free agency and signed Irv Smith Jr. as their new starting tight end but he, like Okwuegbunam, also is injury-prone.
This could be a move that makes sense for the team should Smith get banged up.
Editor's Note: Okwuegbunam was traded to the Eagles so never mind on this one
Gerrit Prince
Another tight end the Bengals could look to add is Gerrit Prince, who might not have set the world on fire with his preseason stats but was recognized by PFF for his efforts on special teams. Prince finished the preseason with a 69.2 grade on special teams and we know how much the Bengals value special teams.
The Jaguars' loss could be the Bengals' gain.