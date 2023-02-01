3 awful decisions from the refs in Bengals-Chiefs AFC title game
2. Late hit on Joe Burrow that looked like roughing the passer was not called
With 8:42 remaining in the game and the Bengals facing a 1st-and-19, Joe Burrow dropped back to pass and connected with Trenton Irwin on a 6-yard pass. After he threw the ball, Frank Clark took a few steps toward Burrow and pushed him backward.
Burrow fell to the ground and the ball was clearly well out of his hands when Clark pushed him to the ground. As much as we like to laugh at the roughing the passer penalties, it's there for a reason and this was standard roughing the passer. It was not called though.
Burrow raised his arms as if to say "What the hell?!" when he was on the ground but no flags were thrown.
A penalty on the Chiefs here would have given the Bengals 15 yards and a fresh set of downs but Burrow rushed for 14 yards on the next play so hey... They pretty much got the penalty yards on the next play. Still, this needed to be called.