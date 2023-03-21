3 bargains Bengals can target after first week of free agency
Taylor Rapp, S
With the signing of Nick Scott, the Bengals have already addressed the safety position in a way. But with the loss of both Bates and Bell, there could still be room to add more.
The Bengals have already met with former Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp, but the two sides have not yet agreed to a deal. If they are looking to fortify the secondary, this is the type of move that they should make.
Over his four NFL seasons, Rapp has become one of the NFL's more underrated safeties. With 57 career games and 48 starts, he has put together several notable campaigns. In total, he has recorded 330 total tackles, 216 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, 23 defended passes, and nine interceptions.
Excluding the 2020 campaign where he was limited to just nine games, Rapp has been a reliable option in each year. Excluding 2020, he has recorded at least 90 tackles, six defended passes and two interceptions in three of his seasons in the NFL.
With the addition of Rapp, the Bengals safety room would consist of Scott and promising second-year player Dax Hill. This group alongside cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt, Chidobe Awuzie, and Mike Hilton could have legitimate upside.