3 bargains Bengals can target after first week of free agency
Leonard Fournette, RB
With the loss of Perine, the Bengals could look to add a running back to this Joe Mixon-led backfield. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette could be a player on their radar.
Since the start of free agency, the running back market has not been as lucrative as many expected. With several players signing smaller, and short-term deals around the league, Fournette could be both a reliable and affordable option for Cincinnati.
Fournette burst onto the scene during his rookie season in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. After being taken with the fourth overall pick, the former LSU running back was dominant. Over 13 games, he rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns. Through the air, he added 36 receptions for 302 receiving yards and one touchdown.
In total, Fournette has taken the field in 79 career games. While taking the field for both the Buccaneers and the Jaguars, he has found success. Up to this point, he has recorded 4,478 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns on 1,132 carries. Through the air, he has added 312 receptions for 2,219 yards and seven touchdowns.
In 2022, Fournette saw his role within the Buccaneers offense change. While sharing the backfield with Rachaad White, he at times stepped into the RB2 role. But even so, he made his presence felt. While carrying the ball 189 times over 16 games, he recorded 668 rushing yards and three touchdowns. He also hauled in 73 receptions for 523 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
If Fournette can stay healthy, he could be a major contributor to this high-powered Bengals offense. With his ability to impact both the ground game and the passing attack, he could step directly into this unit.