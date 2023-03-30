3 Bengals 2023 opponents that improved immensely in free agency
2. Cleveland Browns
Despite shelling out a boatload of cash to Deshaun Watson last offseason, the Browns have still made moves this offseason to help set him up to succeed in Cleveland. For whatever reason, the Browns had the Bengals' number up until this past season when they were finally able to get past them and win a game.
Prior to that, however, whenever the two teams from Ohio met up, the Browns would curb-stomp the stripes. It was frustrating, to say the least. Fortunately, the good guys got over that hump this past season and finally beat the Browns.
Cleveland knows that the Bengals are the team to beat in the division though and that's why they've loaded up this offseason. On offense, they've added Elijah Moore in a trade to help Watson through the air. On defense, they've really added some key players, signing Dalvin Tomlinson to help get after the quarterback and Juan Thornhill to help shore up their secondary. Ogbonnia Okoronkwu will also help their defense thrive.
The Browns have been a thorn in the Bengals' side for years now and these newly-added players make them even more of a threat to continue to be one in 2023 as well.