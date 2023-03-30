3 Bengals 2023 opponents that improved immensely in free agency
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
If there's one thing everyone can agree on about when it comes to the Steelers, it's that they're well-run. The team hasn't had a losing record since 2003 and that's pretty impressive considering one year they had a guy named Duck Hodges throwing the football for them.
Even last year when they looked like one of the worst teams in football in the first half of the season, they beat the Bengals in Week 1, nearly beat them a few months later, and still managed to finish the season at 9-8. Another winning season for the Steelers.
This offseason has been an impressive one for Pittsburgh who has done what they can to help Kenny Pickett succeed as he enters the second year of his NFL career. They've added Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig to address their offensive line and also acquired Patrick Peterson and re-signed Larry Ogunjobi to help their defense.
It's been a nice offseason for the Steelers and considering they're already an organization that knows how to win, that's a bit intimidating for the Bengals. I still think the Bengals are the easy favorites in the AFC North but the Steelers won't make it easy for them.