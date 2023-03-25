3 Bengals 2023 opponents who have gotten much worse this offseason
The Cincinnati Bengals hope to end the 2023 NFL regular season at the top of the mountain, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history. In order to set themselves up to do just that, they'll have to mow down the opponents on their 2023 regular-season schedule.
In 2023, the Bengals will once again play a first-place schedule, meaning they'll square off against the Bills, Chiefs, and Jaguars as well as the entire AFC South, NFC West, and their extra game will come against the Vikings. Oh, and they'll obviously face their divisional rivals six total times during the course of the season.
Let's check out three teams on Cincinnati's 2023 schedule that have gotten a lot worse this offseason.
3. Indianapolis Colts
I'll be honest here -- It's hard for the Colts to get much worse than they were a season ago. They've been in QB purgatory since Andrew Luck retired abruptly before the 2019 season and it's been reflected by their nosedive since that time.
The Colts' recent quarterback acquisition did not go well, as Matt Ryan was a shell of himself in Indianapolis. The team signed Gardner Minshew in free agency and while Minshew is fine, he's a better option as a backup quarterback.
The Colts hold a top 10 pick in the draft and might be able to select Anthony Richardson or Will Levis but even if they get one of those guys, who's to say they'll be able to make this team a contender right off the bat? If Minshew is the one leading Indy this season, the Colts probably won't be much of a threat at all.